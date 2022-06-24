TEXAS (KETK) – The Supreme Court in an opinion released on Friday, overturned Roe v. Wade, which had ruled the Constitution protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

“The Court concludes the right to obtain an abortion cannot be justified as a component of such a right,” the opinion said.

Local lawmakers have issued their own statements on the Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that the decision is “nothing short of a massive victory of life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies.”

Cruz also highlighted that this decision does not universally ban abortions, but gives the decision on abortion policy back to the states.

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler) said that the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision has “affirmed our nation’s constitutional foundation of respect for life by finally correcting a decision that has wrongly ruled for almost 50 years.”

On the other side of the aisle, Democrat Beto O’Rourke said the only way to overcome the decision is for him to win the race for governor against Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states,” O’Rourke said. “Our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest.”

Abbott released his own statement and said that the decision reinstated the right of states to protect unborn children.

“Texas is a pro-life state,” Abbott said. “I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion.”

Rep. Bryan Slaton responded to the decision on social media and said that lawmakers should focus on prohibiting abortion in Texas.

“Every life is sacred,” Slaton said. “Every life must be protected.”

Rep. Matt Schaefer said that “Texas law will define ‘unborn child’ as an individual living member of the homo sapiens from fertilization until birth.”

Schaefer said that this includes the entire embryonic and fetal stages, but Texas law does not allow criminal charges against the mother.

“Texas laws on abortion that existed prior to Roe v. Wade that had been set aside are now relevant again,” Schaeffer said.