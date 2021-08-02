East Texas State Fair tickets now on sale

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair tickets went on sale Monday, Aug. 2.

The East Texas State Fair will be open from Sept. 24- Oct. 3 at 2112 W. Front St.

Ticket information

Adult admission is $10 and $8 for presale. For kids ages six through 12 the cost is $6. Children under the age of 6 have free admission.

For Carnival wristbands and Ride All Day wristbands, the total is $28 and $20 with pre-sale.

On Monday, military and veterans will get free admission and must have valid identification such as a military ID or veteran designation on drivers license.

On Thursday, college students will get free admission until 7 p.m. with a valid College or University ID, courtesy of the University of Texas at Tyler.

Carnival ticket booths will close one hour before the rides close.

One coupon will cost $1.50

20 coupons will cost $25

50 coupons will cost $50

Concerts on the Community Stage will be free with regular fair admission. Concerts on the Main Stage may require a special ticket.

The concerts that require a special ticket will be $24 pre-sale until Sept. 25 and will go up $30. All other concerts, including the La Inasora Conjunto Fest will be free with regular fair admission.

A special ticket will be required for concerts on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.

Hours

On weekdays, the fair will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Food Row will be open for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have free admission.

The carnival will be open for the following hours:

Monday – Thursday………..4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday…………………………..4:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Saturday…………………….12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Sunday………………………12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Accepted forms of payment

The East Texas State Fair accepts cash, VISA, Mastercard and Discover credit and debit cards. No checks will be accepted, and ATMs will be present at the North Entrance near where the Harvey Convention Center once was.

Parking

Parking lots are administered by the Tyler Lions Club, and all proceeds benefit their organization. Parking in the Purple, Green, Orange, and Red Parking Lots is $3.00 (cash only). Free parking is available along the streets (please observe normal parking laws). For more information regarding parking (and a map) click here.

To learn more about the East Texas State Fair, click here.