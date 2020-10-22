East Texas to receive $7 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office

Gov. Greg Abbott (KXAN Photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) East Texas is being awarded $7 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office.

Abbott announced on Oct. 16 that the state would be allocating $296 million to different programs to provide resources for public safety initiatives.

Tyler, Longview and the nearby areas will receive a total of $7,574,594.20, according to a press release from the governor’s office from today.

The funding will be used for the following:

  • Addressing Violence Against Women – 4 ($223,481.17)
  • Bullet Resistant Vests – 5 ($52,698.93)
  • Homeland Security – 20 ($602,538.16)
  • Human Trafficking – 1 ($194,244.77)
  • Justice Assistance – 20 ($527,382.26)
  • Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention – 3 ($152,123)
  • SAFE Ready Facilities – 2 ($100,000)
  • Serving Victims of Crime – 13 ($1,818,135.91)
  • Statewide Radio Infrastructure- 9 ($3,199,990)
  • Texas Anti-Gang – 1 ($704,000.00)

