East Texas to receive $7 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office

TYLER, Texas (KETK) East Texas is being awarded $7 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office.
Abbott announced on Oct. 16 that the state would be allocating $296 million to different programs to provide resources for public safety initiatives.
Tyler, Longview and the nearby areas will receive a total of $7,574,594.20, according to a press release from the governor’s office from today.
The funding will be used for the following:
- Addressing Violence Against Women – 4 ($223,481.17)
- Bullet Resistant Vests – 5 ($52,698.93)
- Homeland Security – 20 ($602,538.16)
- Human Trafficking – 1 ($194,244.77)
- Justice Assistance – 20 ($527,382.26)
- Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention – 3 ($152,123)
- SAFE Ready Facilities – 2 ($100,000)
- Serving Victims of Crime – 13 ($1,818,135.91)
- Statewide Radio Infrastructure- 9 ($3,199,990)
- Texas Anti-Gang – 1 ($704,000.00)