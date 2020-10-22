East Texas to receive $7 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office

TYLER, Texas (KETK) East Texas is being awarded $7 million from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office.

Abbott announced on Oct. 16 that the state would be allocating $296 million to different programs to provide resources for public safety initiatives.

Tyler, Longview and the nearby areas will receive a total of $7,574,594.20, according to a press release from the governor’s office from today.

The funding will be used for the following: