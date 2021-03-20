East Texas VeraBank explains how to access accounts amid reported problems

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas’ VeraBank released information about how to receive help after many of their customers reported they had issues with their debit cards and accessing their accounts.

On March 17, VeraBank announced that they would have a system upgrade beginning Friday evening on March 19 through Monday morning, March 22nd.

In a Facebook post, VeraBank said that due to the upgrade, mobile banking, online banking and business electronic banking will be unavailable throughout the weekend.

VeraBank also released a link providing more information that will happen during the “Important System Upgrade.”

In addition to not being able to access online and mobile banking, VeraBank said that the upgrade will not affect customers ability to use their debit cards and ATMs for both business and personal banking customers.

VeraBank also said that the system upgrade will not change:

Personal banking customers

• Account numbers

• Debit cards

• Recurring payments set up on debit cards

• Bill Pay information

• Existing direct deposits

• Mobile App

• Online and Mobile Banking logins

Business banking customers

• Account numbers

• Recurring payments

• Existing direct deposits

• Business Online Banking logins or company ID

However, many customers have voiced their complaints on their Facebook posts. Representatives of the bank have been responding by direct messages.

Two days later, on Saturday, March 20, VeraBank responded to the complaints by giving information in a Facebook post on how customers can get help if they are having debit card issues.

In the post, the bank said customers can get help by emailing cardandpayments@verabank.com. Customers must provide their full name with the last 4 numbers of their debit card.

“Thank you for your patience as we complete our system upgrade, your safety and satisfaction are always our top priority,” the company said.