Easter Bunny drive-thru event for children with autism, developmental, sensory needs, coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Easter Bunny drive-thru event for children with autism, sensory and other developmental needs will be coming to Tyler.

The bunny will be coming to the BlueSprig for an Easter-themed drive-through on March 27, located at 1001 S SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX, 75701.

The event is free and a sensory friendly event and a way for local children with autism, sensory processing sensitivity and or developmental delays to celebrate the holiday.

Families in the Tyler area will have the opportunity to enjoy an ice cream treat, receive special goodie bags and see the Easter Bunny in an environment that is safe for children.

The event will be hosted at BlueSprig Tyler and will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

“The community is so excited to come together to host this drive through event for families and children in our area,” said Sherry Alonzo, the center’s Operations Manager. “These unique events provide families the opportunity to create fun experiences with their loved one’s during these challenging times.”’

The Easter Drive-Through is free for all attendees. Those who are interested in attending should RSVP for the drive through by going to the event’s Facebook page.