TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former NFL star and Tyler native Ed Jasper, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and then-Oakland Raiders, died on Friday, the Falcons reported. He was 49.

Jasper played a total of nine seasons in the NFL, six with the Falcons and his final with the Raiders. He was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997 after his “standout college career” at Texas A&M, according to the Falcons.

When he came to Atlanta, he was a regular starter as defensive lineman, stacking up “14 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed in this time with the Falcons, which included playoff berths during the 2002 and 2004 campaigns.”