Edinburg man dies after two 18-wheelers crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man died after two 18-wheelers collided in Rusk County on Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:15 a.m. on US 59 about 2.5 miles north of the City of Garrison.

Jessie Dale Cashion, 40, of Lancaster was driving a 2020 Kenworth towing a semi-trailer and Robert Allen Cain, 48, of Nacogdoches was in the passenger seat.

The pair was travelling north on US 59 in the outer lane and the vehicle was going to turn into a private drive. Then, a 2006 Freightliner truck towing a trailer struck the rear of Cashion’s trailer.

Salvador A. Oliva, 65, of Edinburg, was driving the 2006 Freightliner and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jackie Risinger. He was later taken to Laird Funeral Home in Nacogdoches.

Cashion and Cain were taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The crash is still being investigated.