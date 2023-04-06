HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – 13 Henderson ISD teachers will receive between $3,000 and $30,000 as a part of Texas’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program.

The 13 teachers who received TIA designations are Julie Beck, Delana Cochran, Debra Fike, Kendall Freeman, Melanie Graham, Cindy Hathorn, Valerie Jernigan, Sonya Lee, Shannon Linebarger, Monica McNew, Jason Pike, Yesenia Quintanilla and Ekaterina Warr.

Teachers for the program are selected based upon classroom observations and student growth.

“While we are extremely proud of all our teachers, we’re also excited that the state has set aside money to allow us to reward those who are at the top of their field,” Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said. “Their dedication to their craft and commitment to their students’ success is truly commendable, and we are pleased to be able to recognize and reward their efforts through the TIA program.”

The Henderson ISD TIA recipients and Teacher of the Year will be honored at a Teachers of Excellence Gala in May. The gala will also be where each teachers incentive amount will be announced, according to the district.

“We are committed to ensuring that our teachers are recognized for their outstanding work, and we believe that the TIA program is a valuable component in achieving this goal,” HISD Board Chairman Adam Duey said. “Our hope is that it will help to attract and retain high-quality teachers, which is essential to our district’s success.”