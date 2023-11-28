LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin ISD received a $2.8 million grant as part of the state’s effort to support school systems safety standards.

The $2,857,354 Safety and Facilities Enhancement (SAFE) grant will allow Lufkin ISD to spend on additional safety measures to meet the safety and security guidelines from the state.

The grant is expected to begin on Dec. 1, 2023 through July 31, 2025 that will help with security on all Lufkin ISD campuses and offset costs for the safety mandates.

“I am thrilled that Lufkin ISD was awarded this competitive grant to implement the recently adopted school safety standards,” said Cindy Tierney, Executive Director of Student Services & Federal Programs. “This funding will assist us with the purchase and installation of numerous components to ensure the safety and security of our school families.”

The grant is a part of the $800 million appropriated by the 88th texas Legislative Session.

“This safety grant marks a significant stride forward for our district in fostering an environment where every student and staff member feels safe,” said Andre Emmons, Executive Director of Operations and Safety. “This additional funding will allow us to further enhance our current safety measures, as well as comply with the new safety mandates from the State.”