TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 29 Tyler ISD teachers will receive between $6,000 and $23,500 for excelling in the classroom. The 29 teachers have been designated as TOP teachers, meaning they meet Tyler Optimal Performance criteria.

The school districts stringent criteria used to evaluate teachers included student growth metrics, attendance, teacher observation data and student surveys. The designated teachers are now eligible to receive Teacher Incentive Allotments from the state of Texas that range from $6,000 to $23,500 for Tyler ISD.

In a statement, Tyler ISD said that the allotments help their schools in multiple ways.

“In addition to helping attract and keep effective educators in the classroom, this system permits Tyler ISD to identify more effective educators and provide incentives for them to teach at the most challenging campuses, increasing the equitable distribution of effective educators,” Tyler ISD said.

The teachers make more or less from the allotment depending upon their designation as Recognized, Exemplary or Master. Teachers receive 70% of the allotment, their campus receives 20% and the district receives the remaining 10% of the allotment.

  • Maria Riggs
    Maria Riggs
  • Griselda Godina
    Griselda Godina
  • Luis Soto
    Luis Soto
  • Maria Araujo
    Maria Araujo
  • Maria Albertos Lopez
    Maria Albertos Lopez
  • Yolanda Taylor Wade
    Yolanda Taylor Wade
  • Linnon Thomas
    Linnon Thomas
  • Shannon Kinkade
    Shannon Kinkade
  • Sebria Mitchell
    Sebria Mitchell
  • Shelby Beasley
    Shelby Beasley
  • Jade Perry
    Jade Perry
  • Amber Johnson
    Amber Johnson
  • Emilee Kubara
    Emilee Kubara
  • Stephanie Constante
    Stephanie Constante
  • Litzia Roman Gonzalez
    Litzia Roman Gonzalez
  • Alan Richbourg
    Alan Richbourg
  • Rolando Alvarez
    Rolando Alvarez
  • Maria Carmen Martinez
    Maria Carmen Martinez
  • Patricia Ford
    Patricia Ford
  • Ariadna Melendo Esteban
    Ariadna Melendo Esteban
  • Elizabeth Neuman
    Elizabeth Neuman
  • Jasmin Lopez
    Jasmin Lopez
  • Jaquelline Luna
    Jaquelline Luna
  • Maria de la luz Chaves Izaguirre
    Maria de la luz Chaves Izaguirre
  • Eduardo Fumo
    Eduardo Fumo
  • Kristi Tapper
    Kristi Tapper
  • Ebony Cormier
    Ebony Cormier
  • Laura Elizalde Moran
    Laura Elizalde Moran
  • Marcela Galvan de Guzman
    Marcela Galvan de Guzman

Here are the 29 teachers, their schools and their designation:

Austin Elementary School

  • Maria Riggs – Recognized Designation
  • Griselda Godina – Recognized Designation
  • Luis Soto – Exemplary Designation
  • Maria Araujo – Exemplary Designation
  • Marina Alberto Lopez – Exemplary Designation

Boulter Middle School

  • Yolanda Taylor Wade – Recognized Designation
  • Linnon Thomas – Exemplary Designation

Early College High School

  • Shannon Kinkade – Exemplary Designation

Jones Elementary School

  • Sebria Mitchell – Recognized Designation
  • Shelby Beasley – Exemplary Designation
  • Jade Perry – Exemplary Designation
  • Amber Johnson – Exemplary Designation
  • Emilee Kubara – Exemplary Designation

Orr Elementary School

  • Stephanie Constante – Recognized Designation
  • Litzia Roman Gonzalez – Exemplary Designation
  • Alan Richbourg – Exemplary Designation
  • Rolando Alvarez – Exemplary Designation

Peete Elementary School

  • Maria Carmen Martinez – Exemplary Designation

Ramey Elementary School

  • Patricia Ford – Recognized Designation
  • Ariadna Melendo Esteban – Recognized Designation
  • Elizabeth Neuman – Exemplary Designation
  • Jasmin Lopez – Exemplary Designation
  • Jaquelline Luna – Exemplary Designation
  • Maria de la luz Chaves Izaguirre – Exemplary Designation
  • Eduardo Fumo – Exemplary Designation
  • Kristi Tapper – Master Designation
  • Ebony Cormier – Master Designation
  • Laura Elizalde Moran – Master Designation
  • Marcela Galvan de Guzman –Master Designation

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app.