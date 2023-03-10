TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 29 Tyler ISD teachers will receive between $6,000 and $23,500 for excelling in the classroom. The 29 teachers have been designated as TOP teachers, meaning they meet Tyler Optimal Performance criteria.

The school districts stringent criteria used to evaluate teachers included student growth metrics, attendance, teacher observation data and student surveys. The designated teachers are now eligible to receive Teacher Incentive Allotments from the state of Texas that range from $6,000 to $23,500 for Tyler ISD.

In a statement, Tyler ISD said that the allotments help their schools in multiple ways.

“In addition to helping attract and keep effective educators in the classroom, this system permits Tyler ISD to identify more effective educators and provide incentives for them to teach at the most challenging campuses, increasing the equitable distribution of effective educators,” Tyler ISD said.

The teachers make more or less from the allotment depending upon their designation as Recognized, Exemplary or Master. Teachers receive 70% of the allotment, their campus receives 20% and the district receives the remaining 10% of the allotment.

Here are the 29 teachers, their schools and their designation:

Austin Elementary School

Maria Riggs – Recognized Designation

Griselda Godina – Recognized Designation

Luis Soto – Exemplary Designation

Maria Araujo – Exemplary Designation

Marina Alberto Lopez – Exemplary Designation

Boulter Middle School

Yolanda Taylor Wade – Recognized Designation

Linnon Thomas – Exemplary Designation

Early College High School

Shannon Kinkade – Exemplary Designation

Jones Elementary School

Sebria Mitchell – Recognized Designation

Shelby Beasley – Exemplary Designation

Jade Perry – Exemplary Designation

Amber Johnson – Exemplary Designation

Emilee Kubara – Exemplary Designation

Orr Elementary School

Stephanie Constante – Recognized Designation

Litzia Roman Gonzalez – Exemplary Designation

Alan Richbourg – Exemplary Designation

Rolando Alvarez – Exemplary Designation

Peete Elementary School

Maria Carmen Martinez – Exemplary Designation

Ramey Elementary School

Patricia Ford – Recognized Designation

Ariadna Melendo Esteban – Recognized Designation

Elizabeth Neuman – Exemplary Designation

Jasmin Lopez – Exemplary Designation

Jaquelline Luna – Exemplary Designation

Maria de la luz Chaves Izaguirre – Exemplary Designation

Eduardo Fumo – Exemplary Designation

Kristi Tapper – Master Designation

Ebony Cormier – Master Designation

Laura Elizalde Moran – Master Designation

Marcela Galvan de Guzman –Master Designation