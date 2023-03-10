TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 29 Tyler ISD teachers will receive between $6,000 and $23,500 for excelling in the classroom. The 29 teachers have been designated as TOP teachers, meaning they meet Tyler Optimal Performance criteria.
The school districts stringent criteria used to evaluate teachers included student growth metrics, attendance, teacher observation data and student surveys. The designated teachers are now eligible to receive Teacher Incentive Allotments from the state of Texas that range from $6,000 to $23,500 for Tyler ISD.
In a statement, Tyler ISD said that the allotments help their schools in multiple ways.
“In addition to helping attract and keep effective educators in the classroom, this system permits Tyler ISD to identify more effective educators and provide incentives for them to teach at the most challenging campuses, increasing the equitable distribution of effective educators,” Tyler ISD said.
The teachers make more or less from the allotment depending upon their designation as Recognized, Exemplary or Master. Teachers receive 70% of the allotment, their campus receives 20% and the district receives the remaining 10% of the allotment.
Here are the 29 teachers, their schools and their designation:
Austin Elementary School
- Maria Riggs – Recognized Designation
- Griselda Godina – Recognized Designation
- Luis Soto – Exemplary Designation
- Maria Araujo – Exemplary Designation
- Marina Alberto Lopez – Exemplary Designation
Boulter Middle School
- Yolanda Taylor Wade – Recognized Designation
- Linnon Thomas – Exemplary Designation
Early College High School
- Shannon Kinkade – Exemplary Designation
Jones Elementary School
- Sebria Mitchell – Recognized Designation
- Shelby Beasley – Exemplary Designation
- Jade Perry – Exemplary Designation
- Amber Johnson – Exemplary Designation
- Emilee Kubara – Exemplary Designation
Orr Elementary School
- Stephanie Constante – Recognized Designation
- Litzia Roman Gonzalez – Exemplary Designation
- Alan Richbourg – Exemplary Designation
- Rolando Alvarez – Exemplary Designation
Peete Elementary School
- Maria Carmen Martinez – Exemplary Designation
Ramey Elementary School
- Patricia Ford – Recognized Designation
- Ariadna Melendo Esteban – Recognized Designation
- Elizabeth Neuman – Exemplary Designation
- Jasmin Lopez – Exemplary Designation
- Jaquelline Luna – Exemplary Designation
- Maria de la luz Chaves Izaguirre – Exemplary Designation
- Eduardo Fumo – Exemplary Designation
- Kristi Tapper – Master Designation
- Ebony Cormier – Master Designation
- Laura Elizalde Moran – Master Designation
- Marcela Galvan de Guzman –Master Designation