EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries has awarded grants to 300 school libraries in 44 different states, including three in East Texas.

The foundation awarded $1.5 million total in order to help update and diversify the library collections. The following East Texas districts are receiving $5,000:

Diboll High School

Eustace Middle School

Liberty-Eylau ISD

Diboll ISD librarian Kristin Wright says she, “applied for this grant to help support the district’s new reading initiative, which centers around free choice reading….We currently only have one copy of most of our books, so this grant will allow me to purchase additional copies of popular books so that students can check them out while they are excited about them, instead of having to wait weeks or even months for their turn.”

Mrs. Bush also revealed her 2022 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers.

“I am thrilled that children from 300 schools will soon have access to an updated library collection,” Mrs. Laura Bush said in a release. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning.”

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded more than $19.5 million to more than 3,300 schools across the country.