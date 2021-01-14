3 TJC students granted $2,000 scholarships from air-conditioning foundation

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Three Tyler Junior college students were selected to receive $2,000 scholarships from a special foundation.

The Clifford H. “Ted” Rees Jr. Scholarship foundation is part of the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and Air-Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), according to TJC.

The foundation gave away a total of $83,000 to 44 students who are studying to become technicians in the heating ventilation air-conditioning and refrigeration and water heating industry.

Alejandro Alvarez, of Tyler, Jeffrey Holtzclaw, of Tyler and Robert Hunt, of Bullard were awarded the funds.

“Each year, the foundation provides aid to these aspiring technicians, helping to promote careers in the industry and fill good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced,” said Stephen Yurek, president and CEO of AHRI. “We are pleased to award scholarships to these qualified and dedicated students, and we look forward to welcoming them into the industry.”

The Rees Scholarship Foundation was started in 2003, and over the last 18 years it has awarded more than $1 million to 643 students and teachers.

TJC has a heating ventilation air-conditioning and refrigeration program and an Associate in Applied Science degree and advanced and entry level certificates. Students are trained to assist in planning, installing, operating and maintaining air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, according to TJC.