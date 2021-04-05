Abbott names 3 East Texans to Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott has named three people with ties to Stephen F. Austin State University to the university’s Board of Regents.

The appointees are: Dr. Laura Rectenwald, Nancy C. Windham and Robert Flores. They are to serve terms through Jan. 31, 2027, said information from the governor’s office.

Flores is already a board member. Rectenwald and Windham would be new to the board. The appointment are pending Texas Senate approval.

Dr. Laura Rectenwald, of Longview is CEO and owner of Titanium Environmental Services. Additionally, she is a part time adjunct graduate faculty member at Stephen F. Austin State University. She is a member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce and Senior Warden for Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall.

Rectenwald received a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and Master of Science in Environmental Studies from Baylor University and Doctor of Philosophy in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Nancy C. Windham, a Nacogdoches president and graduate of SFA is the CEO of the Texas Forest Country Partnership. She previously served as interim executive director of the Lufkin Economic Development Corp., president and CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development Corp. and vice president of the Frisco Economic Development Corp.

She is an honorary life member of the Texas Economic Development Council and a member of the Texas Forest Country Partnership Board of Directors, International Economic Development Council and the Texas Rural Practitioners. Additionally, she is an appointee of the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board and former appointee of the Texas Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors.

Windham attended Stephen F. Austin State University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

Robert Flores of Nacogdoches is the Chief Financial Officer for Elliott Electric Supply Inc. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

He is chairman of the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corp., past chairman of the Nacogdoches Medical Center Governing Board, past board member of the Nacogdoches Rotary Club and a board member and secretary/treasurer for The Micky Elliott Family Foundation.

Flores received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.