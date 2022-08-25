ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – It can be frustrating to park blocks away from an event, walking all the way to the gate and have to turn around and walk back to your vehicle because your bag not meet venue requirements.

In efforts to provide safer environments, many venues have adopted bag policies and Athens is no exception. See below for their official policy and eliminate having to make more than one trip to the gate and save grief for all involved.

AISD have approved clear plastic bag or backpacks (12″X6″X12″), clear plastic fanny packs, one gallon plastic freezer bag, or clutch no larger than 4.5″x6.5″. Exceptions include diaper bags with infants and toddlers and a bag with medical necessities.