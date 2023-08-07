ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, Athens ISD had its first day of school. This is the district’s fifth year of the four-day instructional model.

“Nothing can match first day of school with kids,” said Janie Sims, Superintendent of Athens ISD.

There was excitement all morning at Athens Middle School as students arrived on their first day of school.

“I would probably say seeing all your friends at school that you see all summer,” said John Richardson, an 8th-grade student at Athens Middle School.

Sims said, “So far, so good!”

She added that it was a great start to the year. “It seems everything went extremely smoothly, got all of our kids delivered and they’re all happy and that’s what we want,” said Sims.

John Richardson already has some goals in mind. “I like to win the district with my football and basketball team, and I’d like to do good on the STAR test,” said Richardson.

He was also eager for upcoming events. “Pretty sure we are doing the Hornet Pride field trips this year and I am looking forward to those,” said Richardson.

This year, Athens ISD has set a theme about purpose. “Focus on the why and so we are purposefully going to ask ourselves all year long, why we are doing what we’re doing, what’s our purpose,” said Sims.

The district is working each day to inspire growth. “Couldn’t be more proud of our staff and our students and our community,” said Sims.

They’re ready to get set to new schedules, and support staff and students into a successful year.