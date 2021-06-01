Attorney for Kimberlyn Snider wants her indictments thrown out

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — A court hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 25 for a judge to consider a motion to have charges against Kimberlyn Snider, the Neches Elementary School principal, thrown out.

During a pretrial hearing Friday, Snider’s attorney filed a motion to have charges against her quashed, records show. 87th Judicial District Court Deborah Oakes Evans will hear the attorney’s arguments on why the indictments against Snider should be thrown out.

Snider is charged with the felony crime of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five counts of the misdemeanor crime official oppression.

She allegedly interfered with an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a report that a minor had been sexually assaulted. The sheriff’s office has said that the minor in question was not a student in the elementary school.

After the grand jury indicted Snider, she turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies and was booked into the Anderson County Jail. She posted bond and continued her job as school principal.

If Snider is convicted on all counts and receives the maximum sentence for each, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Several parents of Neches ISD students have appeared before the school board to ask that she be removed from her duties until charges against her are resolved. Neches ISD Superintendent Randy Snider, her husband, decided it was in the best interest of the district to keep her on the job.

On May 17, Randy Snider retired. His last day on the job will by June 30.

Members of the group Change for Neches have said they will again ask that Mrs. Snider be removed from her job until the charges are resolved.

The Texas Education Agency also has confirmed that it is investigating Mrs. Snider after receiving dozens of complaints against her.