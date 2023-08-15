TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD bus drivers will soon have cases of water on hand for their routes.

Churches Serving Schools and the Brookshire Grocery Company partnered to supply more than 60,000 bottles of water to Tyler ISD bus drivers.

“We are beyond grateful for this donation for our Tyler ISD bus drivers,” Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “They are the first person thousands of our students see every school day and the last person they see when the school day ends. Our drivers travel more than 7,500 miles daily, covering Tyler ISD’s 193-square-mile school district. This incredible gesture means so much to each and every one of them.”

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Churches Serving Schools helps faculty, staff, students and families in Tyler public schools through volunteerism, donations and service. Members of the organization from the following churches helped supply the pallets of bottled water: Glenwood Church of Christ, Flint Baptist Church, Marvin Methodist Church, Shiloh Road Church of Christ, Southside Baptist Church, Cross Pointe Church, First Baptist Church, South Spring Baptist Church, Pollard United Methodist Church, Friendly Baptist Church, Green Acres Baptist Church, Rose Heights Church and Central Baptist Church.

Brookshire’s “is dedicated to making a difference in its stores and the communities it serves” and donates to various causes including hunger relief, education, health, family wellbeing, first responders, military and veterans.