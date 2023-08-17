TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler opened its doors for the new school year Thursday. This year, they have a new Head of School, Dr. Mark Desjardins.

“First year and so I want to be a student of the culture at All Saints, ask lots of questions, be a good listener,” said Desjardins.

He started his education career in teaching and coaching 35 years ago. Previously, he served as the head of school at Holland Hall in Tulsa, Okla., and at TMI Episcopal in San Antonio.

Now that he’s part of the Trojan family, he said he’s looking forward to all future occasions, and shared that one of his priorities is to build relationships within the school community.

“To have effective relationships with the students, and with the parents and with the faculty/staff,” said Desjardins. “We just want to be united around our mission of mind, body, and spirit. Helping kids realize their full potential.”

As the new head of school begins his first year at All Saints, some students are starting their last year at the school.

“Kind of sad that it’s my last first day but I am also very excited,” said Janssen Chisholm, senior student at All Saints.

She started her morning off with fellow seniors before they started their new schedules.

“We took photos, and we decorated our cars to put seniors on all of them,” said Chisholm. “We’re all going to have a really, really fun year this year, and I also hope that for any seniors out there that they have a really enjoyable senior year too.”