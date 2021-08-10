Back to School Expo in Lufkin offers resources for kids, families

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Deep East Texas Resource Center is hosting a Back to School Kids Expo on Tuesday.

This event lasts from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

This event is to help families get their kids ready for the new school year by offering a variety of resources. DETRC partnered with other local agencies for this event.

Other agencies involved are:

  • East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center
  • Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council
  • TxDOT
  • Bright Smiles
  • United Healthcare
  • Angelina County & Cities Health District
  •  East Texas Community Health Services/Lufkin Community Clinic
  • Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51