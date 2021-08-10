Back to School Expo in Lufkin offers resources for kids, families

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Deep East Texas Resource Center is hosting a Back to School Kids Expo on Tuesday.
This event lasts from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
This event is to help families get their kids ready for the new school year by offering a variety of resources. DETRC partnered with other local agencies for this event.
Other agencies involved are:
- East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center
- Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council
- TxDOT
- Bright Smiles
- United Healthcare
- Angelina County & Cities Health District
- East Texas Community Health Services/Lufkin Community Clinic
- Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP)