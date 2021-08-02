Broadway Square Mall offering back-to-school deals during tax-free weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Broadway Square Mall is encouraging families to visit their location and do their back-to-school shopping there, during this tax-free weekend.
“A one-stop shop for back-to-school needs, Broadway Square has an unmatched lineup of clothing and footwear retailers offering everything needed to return to the classroom,” according to a news release from the shopping center.
To take advantage of the sales tax break, shoppers should stop by between Aug. 6- Aug. 8.
During this time, businesses will not collect state and local sales use tax on most shoes, clothing, backpacks and school supplies that cost less than $100.
Some stores such as Shoe Dept. Encore are having back-to-school deals. Buckle is also offering a 15% discount. To see more, click here.
The mall will be open during the following hours, according to their website.
Aug. 6 Friday 9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Aug. 7 Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Aug. 8 Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
For more information including hours, please visit the Broadway Square website and Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Click here to learn more about the mall’s back-to-school campaign.
