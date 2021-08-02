Broadway Square Mall offering back-to-school deals during tax-free weekend

Emily Chao, standing, watches as her sister Anabelle, works on a writing exercise after they finished remote learning for the day, as their mom Erica sits, back left, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at their home in North Miami Beach, Fla. Rather than wait to see how the Miami-Dade school system would handle instruction this fall, Erica Chao enrolled her two daughters in a private school that seemed better positioned to provide remote learning than their public elementary school was when the coronavirus first reached Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Broadway Square Mall is encouraging families to visit their location and do their back-to-school shopping there, during this tax-free weekend.

“A one-stop shop for back-to-school needs, Broadway Square has an unmatched lineup of clothing and footwear retailers offering everything needed to return to the classroom,” according to a news release from the shopping center.

To take advantage of the sales tax break, shoppers should stop by between Aug. 6- Aug. 8.

During this time, businesses will not collect state and local sales use tax on most shoes, clothing, backpacks and school supplies that cost less than $100.

Some stores such as Shoe Dept. Encore are having back-to-school deals. Buckle is also offering a 15% discount. To see more, click here.

The mall will be open during the following hours, according to their website.

Aug. 6 Friday 9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Aug. 7 Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Aug. 8 Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information including hours, please visit the Broadway Square website and Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Click here to learn more about the mall’s back-to-school campaign.