Bullard High School football players continue tradition of washing teachers cars

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard High School football players continued their tradition of washing teachers cars in on Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

As teachers prepared for the new school year inside their classroom, the coaches would drive their cars to the Bullard Athletic Field House for the players to wash. After the car was done, the coaches would then drive the vehicle back to the teacher’s parking spots.

“Our teachers do so much for our student body and our football team, so we’re giving back to them and show(ing) them that we care about them and do(ing) something good for them,” Scott Callaway, the Athletic Director and Football Coach for Bullard High School said.

Photo courtesy Bullard Athletics Facebook page

The coaches said they want to teach their players more than just football. They also want them to learn about building a culture of serving others.

In 2020, the players performed acts of service that included hosting food drives at home games, collecting donations for Toys for Tots and participating in the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Touchdowns Against Cancer program.

Those outstanding efforts led the Bullard Athletics program to earn the 2020 Coach Danny Palmer East Texas Community Service Award.

On Monday, Aug. 16, Bullard ISD will host Meet the Teacher Night.