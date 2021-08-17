Bullard ISD releases COVID-19 plan ahead of school year

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Classes start on Wednesday for Bullard ISD and the school district released a plan in an effort to keep students, staff and faculty safe as COVID-19 infections increase across East Texas.

The district teachers have said they are ready for anything after last year and that their main objective is to give kids a normal experience under abnormal circumstances. Bullard ISD contains six schools and more than 2,500 students.

“Most important for us this year is being able to connect with our students and welcome them,” Dr. Jack Lee, the superintendent of Bullard ISD said. “They’ve had a school year last year that was unlike any other. The year before they had half of a school year. This year we’re looking forward, mostly, to welcoming our students back on campus and welcoming them to a new school year where they will thrive and where our teachers will be able to build relationships with them.”

The district will have face-to-face instruction and face masks will be optional, but are recommended for students and staff.

According to Bullard ISD’s health and safety protocol, staff and families should self-screen before the school day and if they show symptoms during the school day, they will be isolated and sent home.

School buses will be sanitized after morning routes and special trips. Classrooms and high-touch areas will be disinfected daily.

Students and staff must quarantine if symptomatic or test positive. Confirmed positive individuals may return to school 10 days after symptom onset, and 24 hours fever-free without medications and symptoms improving.

Campus visitors will be limited for the first 30 days and will be re-evaluated.

For more information go to Bullardisd.net.