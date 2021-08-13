Bullard ISD staff receive big surprise at convocation

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – More than 425 employees came together to celebrate the start of the new school year at the 2021 Bullard ISD Convocation.

During the superhero-themed event, staff were told that they would receive a $1,000 signing incentive as balloons dropped from the ceiling and Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” played over the speakers.

The incentive was given as a result of the savings in the district’s operational budget. By utilizing operational funds, the district can focus more of its federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding to directly support student learning.

The Bullard Board of Trustees approved the payout at their August board workshop meeting held

on Monday, Aug. 9. The board also approved the proposed 2021-2022 employee compensation plan,

allowing for pay increases for all employees in the district.

Photo courtesy of Bullard ISD

Photo courtesy of Bullard ISD

Photo courtesy of Bullard ISD

At the event, district administrators and Board of Trustees recognized employees who marked their 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 35 years of service milestones before Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee laid out the district’s newly created five-year strategic plan.

The plan will guide Bullard ISD in its mission of building relationships, inspiring learning, serving the community, and developing character that will ensure every student is uniquely prepared for their future.

“Together, we will empower today so that our students can embrace tomorrow,” Lee said.

Lee also praised employees for their dedication to ensuring student success and encouraged them to continue making a difference in the lives of the lives of their students.

“We look forward to seeing students come through the door on the first day of school next Wednesday with a smile on their face and to you building relationships with them to be the very best they can be. You are changing lives every single day. I hope everyone in the auditorium understands this. It does not matter if you are a teacher, administrator, custodian, bus driver, or any other role. You make a difference every day to make sure we do the very best for students.” Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee

The first day of school for Bullard ISD students is Wednesday, Aug. 18.