Carthage ISD requiring students to be masked on buses, any school vehicle

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD announced that all students traveling on buses or any school vehicle would be required to be masked.

The new directive will take effect on Tuesday, August 24.

The new mandate comes after a little more than a week than the district’s first day of school on Aug. 11.

Masks will be available for all students on the buses, if a student needs one.

Bus drivers will also check the temperature of all student riders prior to getting on the bus.

Recently another Texas school district incorporated masks into their dress code. Paris Independent School District in northeast Texas has found a legal way around the statewide ban on mask mandates.

