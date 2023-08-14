POLLOK, Texas (KETK) — Central ISD had their first of school on Monday, and staff and students alike are eager for another year of growth.

“Now getting back into the routine, getting to know [a] new crop of kids and explore their creativity, it’s a lot of fun,” said Becki Basham, Central High School teacher.

New this year, amid statewide staffing shortages the district is offering childcare for staff.

“We started a daycare. With the teacher and staff shortage, looked at ways to retain and recruit,” said Justin Risner, Central ISD Superintendent.

Risner explained that the daycare has gone really well.

“We have about 20 employees’ kids in the daycare ranging from 6-weeks-old all the way up to 3,” said Risner.

Other new things in the district are the expansion of the soccer club and agriculture department. The district hopes to offer an array of extracurriculars so all students find something they enjoy.

“I am looking forward to being more into the yearbook because it is definitely a class that isn’t just sit down, pencil, paper,” said Marco Andrade, Central High School junior.

He is looking forward to expanding his creativity and learning new skills.

“For me, especially because I am into photography and all of that kind of stuff, I just think that it is really cool to have the opportunity to go and make a piece of history for Central,” said Andrade.

Central ISD is always looking to evolve so students and staff find something they love. “To have an opportunity for every student to be involved in some sort of organization,” said Risner.