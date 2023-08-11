SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD announced a salary increase for their bus drivers.

The pay scale for bus drivers was raised to $20 per hour, and drivers will also be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus after working 60 days with the district. These changes were approved during a recent school board meeting.

“We value our student-centered bus drivers and their dedication to the safety and comfort of our students,” said Tony Wilson, transportation director for CHISD. “This salary increase and bonus program to new drivers demonstrates our recognition of their crucial role and our commitment to supporting their continued efforts.”

CHISD also offers an in-house training and testing program for those who need to get Commercial Driver’s License credentials.

“We are proud to invest in our bus drivers and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their roles,” said Wilson.