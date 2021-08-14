College Elite gives to students free supplies at back-to-school field day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Families gathered for the back-to-school field day in Tyler where they received free school supplies.

College Elite held the school supply drive at 2300 McDonald Rd. near Golden Road Park where they provided games, snacks and backpacks to kids for the upcoming school year.

“One way they can benefit is that school supplies,” Carolyn Horn, CEO of Carolyn’s Corner said. “These days and times things are expensive and people may have a hard time. But this will help, you know, the transition, as far as moneywise. This is one less thing they have to pay for, and it feels great to be able to help someone.”

The even has been going on since 2015 and organizers hope to continue helping East Texas Families for years to come.

The College Elite will also run a care package giveaway next Monday to help parents stock up on free snacks.

The organization has strived to help people of all ages.