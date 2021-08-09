DPS shares driving tips to keep children safe ahead of new school year

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- With the school year right around the corner, the Texas Department of Public Safety shared some safety rules for drivers.

People should slow down in school zones, ignore their phones while they drive, and stay alert if they are around school buses.

“Going back to school is an exciting time for students, parents and staff, but it is paramount that drivers are more alert when around buses and schools,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I urge everyone on the road to be proactive and help ensure children arrive to and from school safely each and every day.”

DPS offers the following tips for school safety: