Drive-thru backpack, school supply giveaway at Fun Forest Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kids can get free backpacks and other school supplies at the annual School is Cool event in Tyler.

This year, School is Cool is taking place as a drive-thru event 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fun Forest Park, 2000 N. Forest Ave.

Organizers hope to distribute 2,000 backpacks with supplies to kids of all ages enrolled in schools from Pre-K to 12th grade. There will be no information booths this year.

Students must be present for a parent or guardian to receive supplies.

School is Cool is presented by by the city of Tyler, Tyler Area Business Education Council, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Tyler Area Partnership 4 Education.

