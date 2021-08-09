East Texas after school programs preparing for new school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the new school year right around the corner, after school programs are opening up their doors.

Mentoring Alliance offers after school programs in school districts like Bullard, Whitehouse and most Tyler elementary schools.

“We’ve actually spent a lot of time developing a program that we think is really going to support our kids and their families with some of their most important needs,” Mentoring Alliance VP Anne Ferguson said.

The organization supplies snacks and helps kids with their homework.

“We know that makes a big impact, not just for kids, but for parents, working parents who need their kids to work on that a little bit after school time,” Ferguson said. “For kids who don’t have homework, we offer academic enrichment activities that educators have helped us develop so while they’re having fun growing in math, reading and critical thinking.”

Another local after school program is the Boys and Girls Club, who partners with school districts across Northeast Texas serving grades K-12.

“We like to have fun. We do recreational things and our ultimate goal is for kids to become caring, productive and responsible citizens, and we do that through our after-school programs,” Chad Patterson with the Boys and Girls Club said.

Most of their clubs have access to a gym so kids can play basketball and other recreational sports.

“Kids love to move, and we like for them to have an opportunity to use their energy,” Patterson said. “We do it through programs called triple play. While they’re playing games and doing recreation, we give them some life lessons that we try to incorporate.”

These programs are keeping kids entertained while helping them grow as people.