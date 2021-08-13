East Texas families, teachers prepare for kindergarten

(KETK)- Some East Texas kids are starting school for the first time and heading to kindergarten.

Evelyn and Olivia are Lisa Polomsky’s twin daughters. They are the last of her children to start school.

“I’m definitely having emotions,” she said.

Some kindergarteners are excited to start class, but some parents aren’t ready to let them go just yet.

“They’re probably more ready than we are,“ mentioned Polomsky.

The girls are looking forward to doing a lot of fun school activities such as drawing.

East Texas kindergarten teacher Chelsea Carpenter was also excited about the first day and being able to interact with students after having to teach remotely, due to the pandemic.

“I love it because there’s nothing that can take the place of face-to-face interaction, and we learned that by doing the online learning that you cannot replace a teacher with a computer,” she said.

This is Carpenter’s seventh year teaching kindergarten, and she mentioned there is no other grade like it.

“All these things that other grades don’t have to deal with, kindergarten does,” added Carpenter.

Students have to learn how to be independent and away from home in a classroom setting.

“They’ll eventually start becoming a little more independent, a little more comfortable in the classroom and the teacher becomes like their second mom,” said Carpenter.

Polomsky has had conversations with the twins to prepare them for their first day of school.