East Texas ISD’s scramble to fill vacant teaching positions before start of school

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — As children prepare to go back to the classroom, some East Texas school districts are still trying to fill vacancies before the first bell rings.

Whitehouse High School Principal Joshua Garred says his district is facing a shortage of teachers.

“Teacher-wise, we’ve seen it (teacher shortages) in the areas of math, Spanish and other languages other than English,” Garred said.

Whitehouse is not the only school dealing with a teacher shortage.

“It has been very difficult to find certified quality teachers over the last few years, but especially this year,” Henderson ISD Superintendent Amanda Wallace said.

Lindale ISD Superintendent said Lindale especially needs substitute teachers.

“Definitely there is a tremendous shortage for good substitutes for our teachers,” he said.

A lack of qualified candidates is leaving some school districts with positions open with only about two weeks before the fall semester starts.

Garred said that districts are looking at graduates coming out of college to fill some teaching roles.

“It’s hard to find a good teacher at this time, but you know we’ve done it in the past so we’re keeping our finger’s crossed,” he said.