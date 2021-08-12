East Texas mothers give back-to-school tips ahead of a new year

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A common struggle parents face at the start of a new year is managing time in the morning when you have children to get to school. Heather Keuber, a local mother and PTA president at Owen’s Elementary, said that she has found success in planning ahead.

For example, packing everything up that you will need the night before.

“Go ahead and pack up your lunches the night before, pick out your clothes… know what you’re gonna wear so that you are up and moving fast first thing in the morning,” Keuber mentioned.

Preparing lunches for children can also be difficult, if you have a picky eater or a child with ever changing taste buds, Keuber suggested creating options for your children. “We look at the school calendar. We circle the days that we think we want to buy, and then I always have ready-made things in little baggies… so my kids can just piece together and assemble their own lunches,” she adds.

Lisa Polomsky who is a nurse and mother of 7, is sending her youngest daughter to kindergarten. She said that COVID-19 has made their back-to-school routine look different than it has with her other children. “We have strict policies about washing hands when they walk in after school, and sanitizing phones,” stated Polomsky.

She adds that consistency is key when setting any expectations for the new school year, and at their house they create designated areas for all of their school stuff. This is so that nothing goes missing or doesn’t get looked at. “We also in our home, kind of set up this is where your backpack is gonna go. This is where any school stuff will go that mom and dad need to look at. This is where lunches are gonna go,” Polomsky adds.

Both parents said that a good night’s sleep will ensure that your child is well-rested and ready to take on a new day.