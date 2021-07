LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas organization is asking for school supply donations to help provide for children who are survivors of abuse.

From now until Aug. 4, you can donate to the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.

The Crisis Center said once they receive these community donations, they will distribute them as needed.

For donation information, you can contact Sadarria Christian at 936-693-1681 or at schristian@fccet.com.