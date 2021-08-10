East Texas schools share plans to keep cafeterias clean, children healthy during pandemic

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – As students head back to school, some parents might be worried about their children’s safety as COVID-19 cases increase in Texas.

At local schools, cafeterias can be a breeding ground for germs.

Now, staff are taking extra precautions to protect students and teachers.

“The food lines will be sanitized, the tables will be sanitized between each meal service just like it was late year,” said David Chenault, with Henderson ISD.

Another way schools want to keep students safe from the coronavirus is to encourage social distancing.

“Where it is feasible of course we ask kids to stay as social distanced as possible. We won’t be implement six feet or that kind of thing,” said Chenault.

Cafeterias will also be serving individually packaged foods.

“We want kids to have healthy options, and being able to choose the best food that they want. Having said that though, almost all of our food is prepackaged and pre portioned,” added Chenault.

Some East Texas districts have also shared their plans regarding masks.

“If students and their parents feel like it’s best practice to wear one, we want to encourage them to wear one. If they don’t want to wear a mask, we’re certainly not going force them too,” said Cody Mize, Superintendent of Mineola ISD.

District leaders stated their overall focus is to continue to keep children healthy in their environment and their diet.