East Texas universities welcome students during new school year

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – Summer vacation is over, and it’s time for college students to get back to school.

East Texas universities like the University of Texas at Tyler, Stephen F. Austin State University and Kilgore College are all back in session.

Tyler Junior College held their freshman orientation on Monday, but it was different this year. Students were either able to enjoy the festivities at home or in person.

Many from the TJC community were glad to be back.

“(It’s) exciting. Last year was disappointing, you know with the students not being on campus,” said Alyssa Richey, a TJC student.

Some people are also looking forward to having in person classes.

“So I’m a very like social person and coming my first year (there) was hardly anybody here. I was just looking forward to coming back and actually having people campus,” said Olivia Hamel, a TJC student.

1,100 students were invited to the orientation and approximately 800 attended.

“They really wanted to be here face to face connecting with their future classmates and connecting with their current students and having that real college experience,” mentioned Claire Mizzell, with Tyler Junior College.

Some universities also mentioned how they are planning to adapt this school year due to pandemic.

“It’s in-person learning again for some. It’s a blend. We just want to make sure we do all that we can within our power and our ability to meet students where they are,” said Graham Garner, with Stephen F. Austin State University.

University staff also continued to encourage students to take action to keep their community safe.

“Practice self care. That means when they determine that they are not feeling well they stay home and not come to campus,” stated Ona Tolliver, the Senior Vice President for Student Success at UT-Tyler.