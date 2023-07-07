TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is hosting a school supply drive to help children of survivors thrive academically while building a life free from abuse.

Donations can be dropped off at any agency outreach office until July 28. They have offices in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Crockett and on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus in Nacogdoches.

They shared a list of supplies they are looking for:

Backpacks

Colored pencils

Scissors

Index cards

Markers

Plastic folders

Binders

Composition books

Highlighters

Dividers

Pink erasers

Spiral notebooks

Pencil box/pouch

Crayons

Construction paper

Pencils

Pens

Paint

Manila paper

Reusable water bottles

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is a local nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services. They also work with the community to build awareness and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault.

For more information or to get involved, you can contact Sadarria Christian at 936-639-1681 or send an email to schristian@fccet.com.