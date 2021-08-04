Frankston ISD teachers get $100 to spend on classroom supplies

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Frankston ISD teachers went on a shopping spree — thanks to their school district.

All Frankston teachers were given $100 gift cards at the Walmart on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler to buy supplies for their classrooms.

The money was in addition to money for supplies teachers normally receive.

“When we came here (Walmart), we were kind of hoping that we could get a few things for our classrooms but nowhere did we expect $100 gift cards. That was awesome,” said Tonya Oliver, a first-grade teacher.

“FISD has the best teachers, and they deserve to be rewarded after a very challenging year,” said a statement from the district.