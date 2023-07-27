LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Deep East Texas Resource Center (DETRC) in Lufkin will hold a Back to School Expo on Monday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the East Texas Food Bank, the event is free with activities for children, prizes, food and lunch ideas. Backpacks and school supplies will also be given out while supplies last. This year’s Back to School Expo is sponsored by AmeriHealth Caritas, Southside Bank and the East Texas Food Bank.

The event will be located at the Deep East Texas Resource Center, 105 Lofton Street in Lufkin. Representatives from the ETFB & DETRC will be available.

