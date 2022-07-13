TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kroger customers will have the opportunity to help out students in East Texas and beyond thanks to an annual school supply drive.

The Kroger Dallas Division will host its annual Backpack Boosters school supply drive, which benefits underserved students in school districts across East Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Northwest Louisiana. Specifically, East Texas schools in Tyler, Longview and Palestine will benefit from the donations.

Starting July 13 and going through July 27, Kroger customers can donate at checkout. $8.99 will donate a school supply kit, or you can donate $1, $3 or $5. Even customers shopping through online delivery or pickup can donate online.

The goal for the 2022 campaign is $750,000, which can help more than 73,000 students.

“We are thrilled to kick off our Backpack Boosters campaign this year and help thousands of students across DFW, East Texas and northwest Louisiana start their school year off with the essential tools they need,” said Keith Shoemaker, president, Kroger Dallas Division. “For more than a decade, through the generosity of our customers, commitment of our associates and support of our partners, this school supply drive continues to further our purpose to Feed the Human Spirit and be there for our communities when they need us.”

Since the Backpack Boosters program launched, Kroger Dallas division has expanded the program to reach more school districts with a high volume of students in need.