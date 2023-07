NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the opening date of Hughes Springs ISD and Jacksonville ISD.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Back to school is rapidly approaching for the fall 2023 semester.

KETK has compiled a list of school opening days across the East Texas area.

Alba-Golden ISD – Aug. 8

All Saints Episcopal School – Aug. 17

Alto ISD – Aug. 8

Apple Springs ISD – Aug. 8

Arp ISD – Aug. 10

Athens ISD – Aug. 7

Atlanta ISD – Aug. 14

Avinger ISD – Aug. 7

Beckville ISD – Aug. 10

Big Sandy ISD (Polk County) – Aug. 9

Big Sandy ISD (Upshur County) – Aug. 15

Bloomburg ISD – Aug. 9

Broaddus ISD – Aug. 9

Brook Hill School – Aug. 17

Brownsboro ISD – Aug. 9

Bullard ISD – Aug. 16

Canton ISD – Aug. 16

Carlisle ISD – Aug. 14

Carthage ISD – Aug. 9

Cayuga ISD – Aug. 16

Center ISD – Aug. 10

Central ISD – Aug. 14

Central Heights ISD – Aug. 28

Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County) – Aug. 16

Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County) – Aug. 16

Chireno ISD – Aug. 16

Colmesneil ISD – Aug. 8

Como-Pickton CISD – Aug. 15

Corrigan-Camden ISD – Aug. 2

Crockett ISD – Aug. 7

Cross Roads ISD – Aug. 17

Cumberland Academy – Aug. 16

Cushing ISD – Aug. 17

Daingerfield ISD – Aug. 8

DeKalb ISD – Aug. 8

Diboll ISD – Aug. 9

Douglass ISD – Aug. 16

Edgewood ISD – Aug. 16

Elkhart ISD – Aug. 7

Elysian Fields ISD – Aug. 14

Eustace ISD – Aug. 15

Frankston ISD – Aug. 2

Fruitvale ISD – Aug. 10

Garrison ISD – Aug. 16

Gary ISD – Aug. 10

Gilmer ISD – Aug. 10

Gladewater ISD – Aug. 10

Goodrich ISD – Aug. 9

Grace Community School – Aug. 16

Grand Saline ISD – Aug. 16

Grapeland ISD – Aug. 16

Groveton ISD – Aug. 7

Hallsville ISD – Aug. 15

Harleton ISD – Aug. 16

Harmony ISD – Aug. 10

Harts Bluff ISD – Aug. 16

Hawkins ISD – Aug. 16

Hemphill ISD – Aug. 9

Henderson ISD – Aug. 9

Hooks ISD – Aug. 9

Hubbard ISD – Aug. 15

Hudson ISD – Aug. 16

Hughes Springs ISD – Aug. 10

Huntington ISD – Aug. 9

Jacksonville ISD – Aug. 15

Jefferson ISD – Aug. 14

Karnack ISD – Aug. 14

Kennard ISD – Aug. 3

Kilgore ISD – Aug. 16

LaPoynor ISD – Aug. 14

Latexo ISD – Aug. 7

Leggett ISD – Aug. 7

Leverett’s Chapel – Aug. 8

Liberty Eylau ISD – Aug. 9

Lindale ISD – Aug. 16

Linden Kildare ISD – August 14

Livingston ISD – August 9

Longview ISD-August 9

Lovelady ISD – August 15

Lufkin ISD – August 8

Mabank ISD – August 14

Malakoff ISD – August 16

Malta ISD – August 7

Marshall ISD – August 15

Martin’s Mill ISD – August 17

Martinsville ISD – August 16

Maud ISD – August 9

McLeod ISD – August 18

Mineola ISD – August 16

Mount Enterprise ISD – August 21

Mount Pleasant ISD – August 16

Mount Vernon ISD – August 7

Murchison ISD – August 14

Nacogdoches ISD – August 16

Neches ISD – August 8

New Boston ISD – August 7

New Diana ISD – August 7

New Summerfield ISD – August 7

North Hopkins ISD – August 16

Onalaska ISD – August 8

Ore City ISD – August 16

Overton ISD – August 9

Palestine ISD – August 10

Pewitt ISD – August 21

Pine Tree ISD – August 16

Pittsburg ISD – August 17

Pleasant Grove ISD – August 9

Queen City ISD – August 10

Quitman ISD – August 15

Rains ISD – August 7

Red Lick ISD – August 9

Redwater ISD – August 9

Rusk ISD – August 7

Sabine ISD – August 10

Saltillo ISD – August 10

San Augustine ISD – August 10

Shelbyville ISD – August 14

Simms Bowie ISD – August 9

Slocum ISD – August 10

Spring Hill ISD – August 16

Sulphur Bluff ISD – August 7

Sulphur Springs ISD – August 22

Tatum ISD – August 16

Tenaha ISD – August 8

Texarkana ISD – August 16

Timpson ISD – August 7

Trinity ISD – August 8

Troup ISD – August 9

Tyler ISD – August 16

Union Grove ISD – August 10

Union Hill ISD – August 10

Van ISD – August 17

Waskom ISD – August 16

Wells ISD – August 9

West Sabine ISD – August 9

Westwood ISD – August 16

White Oak ISD – August 15

Whitehouse ISD – August 16

Wills Point ISD – August 10

Winfield ISD – August 10

Winnsboro ISD – August 15

Winona ISD – August 16

Woden ISD – August 10

Yantis ISD – August 16

Zavalla ISD – August 9