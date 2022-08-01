TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year.

Alba-Golden – Aug. 18

All Saints – Aug. 18

Alto ISD – Aug. 11

Apple Springs – Aug. 3

Arp – Aug. 11

Athens – Aug. 1

Atlanta – Aug. 10

Avinger – Aug. 15

Beckville – Aug. 11

Big Sandy – Aug. 15

Bishop Gorman – Aug. 15

Brook Hill – Aug. 17

Brownsboro – Aug. 15

Bullard – Aug. 17

Canton – Aug. 17

Carlisle – Aug. 15

Carthage – Aug. 10

Cayuga – Aug. 17

Center – Aug. 10

Central – Aug. 15

Central Heights – Aug. 22

Chapel Hill Tyler – Aug. 16

Chester – Aug. 10

Chireno – Aug. 17

Corrigan-Camden – Aug. 3

Crockett – Aug. 10

Cross Roads – Aug. 18

Cumberland Academy – Aug. 17

Cumby – Aug. 10

Cushing – Aug. 17

Daingerfield-Lone Star – Aug. 11

Dekalb – Aug. 8

Diboll – Aug. 10

ETBU – Aug. 15

Edgewood – Aug. 10

Elkhart – Aug. 11

Elysian Fields – Aug. 15

Eustace – Aug. 17

Frankston – Aug. 10

Garrison – Aug. 18

Gary – Aug. 11

Gilmer – Aug. 11

Gladewater – Aug. 11

Goodrich – Aug. 18

Grace Community School – High School: Aug. 15

JrK-12th grade: Aug. 17

Grand Saline – Aug. 22

Groveton – Aug. 8

Hallsville – Aug. 11

Harleton – Aug. 15

Harmony – Aug. 11

Hawkins – Aug. 9

Hemphill – Aug. 10

Henderson – Aug. 10

Hughes Springs – Aug. 11

Huntington – Aug. 11

Jacksonville College – Aug. 10

Jacksonville – Aug. 16

Jarvis Christian University – Aug. 22

Jefferson – Aug. 9

Joaquin – Aug. 8

Kennard – Aug. 11

Kilgore College – Aug. 22

Kilgore – Aug. 17

Lapoynor – Aug. 15

Latexo – Aug. 8

Letourneau University – Aug. 22

Liberty-Eylau – Aug. 10

Lindale – Aug. 17

Livingston – Aug. 8

Longview – Aug. 15

Lufkin – Aug. 10

Mabank – Aug. 17

Malakoff – Aug. 17

Martin’s Mill – Aug. 17

Martinsville – Aug. 17

Mineola – Aug. 18

Mt. Enterprise – Aug. 15

Mt. Pleasant – Aug. 17

Mt. Vernon – Aug. 11

Nacogdoches – Aug. 22

New Boston – Aug. 8

Overton – Aug. 17

Palestine – Aug. 11

Panola College – Aug. 17

Pewitt – Aug. 8

Pine Tree – Aug. 17

Pleasant Grove – Aug. 10

Quitman – Aug. 10

Rains – Aug. 17

Rusk – Aug. 19

Sabine – Aug. 15

Shelbyville – Aug. 15

Slocum – Aug. 10

Spring Hill, Longview – Aug. 11

St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School (Lufkin) – Aug. 15

St. Gregory Cathedral School (Tyler) – Aug. 15

Stephen F. Austin State University – Aug. 22

Tatum – Aug. 17

Timpson – Aug. 8

Trinity – Aug. 17

Trinity Valley Community College – Aug. 22

Troup – Aug. 10

Tyler ISD – Aug. 15

Tyler Junior College – Aug. 22

Union Grove – Aug. 17

Union Hill – Aug. 4

UT Tyler – Aug. 22

Van – Aug. 24

Waskom – Aug. 10

Wells – Aug. 11

West Rusk – Aug. 22

West Sabine – Aug. 11

Whitehouse – Aug. 17

White Oak – Aug. 11

Wills Point – Aug. 11

Winona – Aug. 17

Zavalla – Aug. 11