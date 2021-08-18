Longview ISD addresses concerns after 2 children dropped off at wrong locations on first day of school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Staff at Longview ISD said they are working to fix issues that led to two students getting dropped off at the wrong locations after the first day of school.

Dr. Wayne Guidry, LISD Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation and Technology, said that two students were dropped off “at locations other than their residence.” One of those children was put on the wrong bus accidentally.

In addition to that, a few LISD students arrived home “later than anticipated” for the first day of school, Guidry said.

“We do not accept anything less than 100 percent when it comes to the safe, timely departure and arrival of all our students,” Guidry said.

Guidry said the district is currently working to remedy the issues experienced on the first day of school.

“We are looking into the specific causes of these errors and delays on day one, and we’re working to correct these issues so they do not continue. We’ve already seen many of these issues corrected today, with some routes being completed ahead of schedule on the second day of school.” Dr. Wayne Guidry, LISD Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation and Technology

One LISD mother, Teiona Halton, detailed her experience on a Facebook post.

She said her 6-year-old son got on the bus at Hudson Pep Elementary to go to Sharon’s Kid Korner, which is roughly 10 minutes down the street for Halton to pick up her son.

She said she waited for hours and asked which bus he was on, and nobody could answer.

“We went to the bus barn, where they dispatched every bus with his name and description and every bus said no, they haven’t had him,” Halton’s post said. “I sped back to the school and banged on every window and door to find out which bus he was on, called the police, interviewed.”

She said her son was returned to her at 7:15 p.m. by a good Samaritan that saw him crying.

In July, Longview ISD approved a $37,827 contract for a program that helps track students on school buses.

Guidry said that the bus tracking system has already been installed on Longview ISD buses, and “once we finalize our student rosters we will be able to distribute cards.”

“Soon we hope that the ‘Z Pass’ application will help our families keep track of their students once they are on the school bus,” Guidry said. “While we’re seeing improvements in transportation from previous years, we still believe that significant improvements can be made.”

Guidry said LISD is committed to fixing the causes of the transportation problems.

“We want our community to know that we hear and share their concerns. Longview ISD is committed to remedying these issues in a comprehensive and timely manner,” Guidry added.