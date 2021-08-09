Longview senior living facility accepting school supply donations for drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A local senior living facility is collecting school supplies for children.

“We can’t wait to see you at the school drive,” said the Arabella of Longview.

They are holding a school supply drive from Aug. 9- Aug. 13. Community members can donate backpacks and other school essentials from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Arabella’s independent living or assisted living locations at 1133 E Hawkins Pkwy in Longview.

“We wanted to do something to give back to the community. We thought what a great way is to have a school supply drive right before school starts so that we can distribute the supplies accordingly,” mentioned Amber McKinney, Community Relations Director.

The Arabella also wanted to support other people during the pandemic.

“We just thought it would be great to help out, especially with the way things have been this past year. It’s been kind of rough, so we thought this would be a great way to put a button on everything,” said McKinney.