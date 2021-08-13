Lufkin students head back to school

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – As summer break comes to an end, students are heading back to school.

For students in Lufkin, they had an early start to their school year.

Some children were back in classrooms for the first time since the pandemic. After switching back and forth to on-campus and online schooling, COVID-19 has changed the way students have had to learn.

For many, students and staff were just eager to be back in the classroom face-to-face again.

Students are Trout Primary were with their classmates once again.

“I was so excited to have our students back this year. It is wonderful to have our family together again…and welcome our parents to the meet the teacher, just seeing our students excitement walking through the door,” Cindy Stewart, the principal of Trout Primary said.

Educators know that some students may need extra attention as a result of the pandemic.

Twins Mia and Bella were in the same class for Pre-K and Kindergarten, but this year they will have different teachers.

“I’m happy and I’m kind of worried,” Mia said.

But the concerns of seperation were soon forgotten once the school day began.

Other kids were not so excited for their summer break to end.

One student, named Abby Goyens, said she didn’t like doing much work.

No matter how the first day went, parents, students and teachers alike were ready for the new year.

The principal of Trout Primary also added that they will be paying close attention to COVID-19 cases but hopes that schools can go a full year with face-to-face learning.