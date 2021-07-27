Marshall ISD’S PRE-K-5th grade campuses to be led by Maverick alumni

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD will welcome back teachers and staff next week to begin preparing for the 2021-2022 school year. When those teachers and staff return to campus at Marshall Early Childhood Center and all four K-5 elementary school campuses, as well as students the following week, they will be greeted by principals who are all proud alumni of Marshall High School

Lesley Glanton (MECC), Angela Fitzpatrick (David Crockett Elementary), Jerry Hancock (Sam Houston Elementary), Tamekia Johnson (William B. Travis Elementary) and Blake Langley (Price T. Young Elementary) will be leading their respective campus communities into a much-anticipated school year as teachers and staff report back to work from summer break next week.

Those campus leaders all have something in common other than preparing for the 2021-2022 school year in MISD. They all walked the halls of MISD during their own careers as students and teachers, and all received their high school diploma from Marshall High School.

GLANTON, the former Lesley Gibson, will be entering her third full year as principal at MECC this year. She is a 1995 graduate of MHS who has spent 22 of her 23 years as an educator in MISD.

“Many of my former teachers made lasting impacts on my life,” Glanton said. “They built relationships that showed they truly cared. There are so many stories that I could share from entering the district in second grade to my senior year. Teachers made the difference! Discipline and work ethic was instilled in me through my family but MISD teachers and extracurricular sponsors continued that motivation at school.”

Glanton began her career at her alma mater as a teacher at the old David Crockett Elementary. She then entered administration as an assistant principal before earning her first principal’s role at MECC.“I am a third generation Maverick and am the proud parent of a fourth generation of Mavericks,” she said. “I choose to be in Marshall because I am part of the past and desire to be a part of our future. We have work to do as we continue to grow our students into the next leaders of our community and beyond. My heart is that of service and I am blessed to serve the community of Marshall through my role as principal here at MECC.”

FITZPATRICK, the former Angela Jones, is a 1994 graduate of MHS who began her journey as a student in MISD as a kindergartener at William B. Travis Elementary. She moved across town to J.H. Moore Elementary in the second grade and also attended Sam Houston Middle School and Marshall Junior High as part of her educational experience as a Maverick.

She returned to MISD as a professional educator in 2005, and earned her first principal position at Sam Houston Middle School in 2012 before being named the principal of the new David Crockett Elementary in 2017.“Being an educator in Marshall has blessed me because I get to give back to my community that poured so much into me,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am committed wholeheartedly to making a difference by inspiring others to find their joy and by preparing our young and old of today to confidently embrace their tomorrows.”

Fitzpatrick also is grateful for the support and dedication of all the teachers who helped mold her into the person and educator she is today.

“I would like to especially thank all of my former teachers who had a part in making sure I knew what the Maverick Way of Success was supposed to look like,” she said. “Each of them created a path for me to follow and now it has been my privilege to do the same for my scholars. I am proud to be a Marshall Maverick graduate and now a Marshall Maverick educator!”

HANCOCK graduated from MHS in 1985 and has served as principal first South Marshall Elementary and now at the new Sam Houston Elementary since 2015. He started his career back in Marshall first as a teacher and also has served as an assistant principal at Sam Houston Middle School prior to being promoted to principal.

“I am starting my 16th year in MISD and I could not imagine serving anywhere else,” Hancock said. “It has been my goal to spend my entire educational career at MISD because I want to serve my community. We have a very special community here and I want to make sure it is around for years to come. Marshall is my home, and I believe you invest in your home.”

JOHNSON was a member of the MHS Class of 1993 and began her service as principal at WBT in 2018 after serving as assistant principal for several years at South Marshall and then Sam Houston. She has a special place in her heart for Marshall and the challenges some students face because of her own background as a young student in MISD.“

In order to explain my journey with MISD, I must first reflect on Jeremiah 29:11 – ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ I have been riding on the passenger side of the vehicle as my life has traveled down a journey guided by God,” Johnson said. “I was born and raised here in Marshall, and during my childhood I grew up in a low socio-economic area. For many years, I was raised by my mother in a single-parent household. I was considered a student ‘at-risk,’ but I beat the odds.”

Johnson credits the dedication of her mother and her many MISD teachers through the years for keeping her focused on her goals.“My mom never allowed me to use circumstances to deter me from reaching my goals,” she said. “I would like to take credit and say that I chose MISD, but the truth is that this was cultivated by God’s plan. It’s a blessing for me now to be able to pay it forward.”

LANGLEY is a 2009 graduate of MISD who is returning this year for his first principal’s job as the new leader at Price T. Young Elementary. With the exception of his fourth grade year, he studied every year of his K-12 experience as a Maverick.He entered the teaching profession as a teacher at Marshall Junior High before leaving to teach in Bryan ISD. He has spent the last two years at Foster Middle School in Longview ISD as an assistant principal prior to returning home as principal at PTY this summer.“

In my years as a student in MISD I gained an excellent base knowledge that prepared me well for college and life,” he said. “I initially did not plan to go into education, but eventually felt that God called me there. I graduated from Texas A&M in 2013 and came back to Marshall to teach. I had phenomenal teachers who inspired me and I wanted to be that person for the students of Marshall.”

Langley is also very excited for the upcoming school year back in his hometown.“I am very excited to be back home and to give back to our students at staff at Price T. Young,” he said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to share the education and support that was so generously given to me by Marshall ISD.”

Online registration for the 2021-2022 school year in MISD is underway this week through Wednesday. MISD will host New Teacher Orientation Monday, Aug. 2-4, and all teachers and staff will return to work on Thursday, Aug. 5. Convocation is set for Friday, Aug. 6.The first day of school in MISD is Thursday, Aug. 12.