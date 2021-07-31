Open Arms of Love Fellowship Church holds second annual free Tyler school supplies drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the Open Arms of Love Fellowship Church met for their second annual free Tyler school drive.

The event kicked off at 2026 East Front Street 1 p.m. as families came to pick up chips, bags and writing supplies for the upcoming school year.

“Every school season we come out, gather school supplies and get the food that these ladies came to prepare for us,” Misty Ballew, a Tyler resident who attended the event said. “If you’d like to come out and meet some people a little closer, they’re welcome.”

Darrell Jackson the pastor of Open Arms of Love Fellowship Church said that the church began in the midst of the pandemic.

“We really didn’t get the chance to do a whole lot of outreach that we did want to do, so this year we made it to be a point,” Jackson said.

On Sunday, the church will have service at 10 a.m. to help inform the community of the power of Christ and giving.

Construction for the church began back in February and the church held their first in-person service on June 6th