TYLER, Texas (KETK)– For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services and CASA for Kids of East Texas are partnering to donate school supplies to foster children.
All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived with the donation of a backpack with at least 10 school supplies, according to the City of Tyler.
Listed below are the items you can bring to the Tyler Animal Shelter located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. All items will go to CASA for Kids of East Texas.
- Crayola brand crayons, 24 count
- Glue sticks
- Boxes of tissues
- Pink erasers
- Thin tip markers
- Pencil case or box
- Wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks
- Pocket folders
- Plastic folders with prongs
- Colored pencils, 12 count
- Face masks
- 12″ ruler with inches and centimeters
- Book covers
- Disinfecting wipes: Clorox or Lysol
- Pens: black, blue, or red (fewer of the red)
- Handheld calculator
- Composition notebooks
- Handheld pencil sharpener
- Dry erase markers: thin tip and wide tip
- Wide-ruled notebook paper for ring binders
- Scissors: Fiskars blunt tip scissors or pointed
- White-ruled index cards
- Washable Crayola markers, eight count, wide tip
- Backpacks with or without wheels, solid colors only
- Scotch tape
- #2 pencils (American-made, such as Ticonderoga)
- Highlighters (assorted colors)
- 1″ three-ring binders
- Binder dividers
- Manila paper
- Headphones
- 3″ x 3″ Post-It Notes
- Clear protractor without rotating arm
Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats.
To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage.