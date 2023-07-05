TYLER, Texas (KETK)– For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services and CASA for Kids of East Texas are partnering to donate school supplies to foster children.

All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived with the donation of a backpack with at least 10 school supplies, according to the City of Tyler.

Listed below are the items you can bring to the Tyler Animal Shelter located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. All items will go to CASA for Kids of East Texas.

Crayola brand crayons, 24 count

Glue sticks

Boxes of tissues

Pink erasers

Thin tip markers

Pencil case or box

Wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks

Pocket folders

Plastic folders with prongs

Colored pencils, 12 count

Face masks

12″ ruler with inches and centimeters

Book covers

Disinfecting wipes: Clorox or Lysol

Pens: black, blue, or red (fewer of the red)

Handheld calculator

Composition notebooks

Handheld pencil sharpener

Dry erase markers: thin tip and wide tip

Wide-ruled notebook paper for ring binders

Scissors: Fiskars blunt tip scissors or pointed

White-ruled index cards

Washable Crayola markers, eight count, wide tip

Backpacks with or without wheels, solid colors only

Scotch tape

#2 pencils (American-made, such as Ticonderoga)

Highlighters (assorted colors)

1″ three-ring binders

Binder dividers

Manila paper

Headphones

3″ x 3″ Post-It Notes

Clear protractor without rotating arm

Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats.

To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage.