Rotary Club of Kilgore to give away new shoes to kids for upcoming school year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Rotary Club of Kilgore will be giving away new shoes to kids for the upcoming school year.

Families who receive SNAP, Medicaid, SSI and or the National School Lunch Program are qualified to get shoes for their children.

The shoes will be distributed on Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The distribution will be held at Kilgore College in the carpeted gym of the fitness center. People can enter the Kilgore College building from Broadway Boulevard. There will be signs to show the entrance.

The shoes will be distributed to qualified students in grades from pre-K through 12th grade. Each child needing shoes will need to present for measuring to ensure correct size.

Attendees will need to park in the Kilgore College parking lot directly in front of the Christ the King Catholic Church. There will be signs designating where to park.

Only one adult and or parent will be allowed to accompany children from the same family group. Face masks will not be required, however if the health conditions change in the area, then face masks may be required. Once inside the building, strict social distancing will be observed. Additional safety protocol, including hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be employed.