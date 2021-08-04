School districts use strategies to help students who fell behind during pandemic catch back up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas school districts are prepared to offer extra help to students who have fallen behind in academics because of the pandemic.

“We’ve engaged in TEA’s (Texas Education Agency’s) initiative of high impact tutoring which pairs (students with) specific instructional strategies,” said Josh Tremont, executive director of curriculum at Chapel Hill ISD. “What we are going to do is have those same tutors work with the same students throughout the year to develop a a relationship with those kids and help them out.”

After students had to adjust the way they learn with online classes, they will be back in the classroom and receiving face-to-face instruction from their teachers.

“That first week of school is all about getting to know students,” Trent said. “But part of that piece is sending home a questionnaire to parents and asking parents, ‘How does your student learn? How do they learn best? What frustrates them when learning.'”

Teachers say it is important to give students a clean slate every year because, even without the pandemic, students start a new school year at different levels on the academic spectrum.

Teacher and parent communication is now more important than ever, said teacher Chelsea Carpenter.

“Just communicating with our students’ parents about what they can do at home to assist (students to) have a very successful school year,” Carpenter mentioned.

School officials say they are personalizing how they teach curriculum to fit individual needs of students.

“Students are broken up into small groups throughout a routine 45-minute bell schedule,” Trent said. “So that way teacher can pair groups of students by ability or by what is needed to individualize that instruction.”